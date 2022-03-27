BUDGET airline EasyJet have announced new Barcelona flights to Glasgow that will take to the skies three times a week.

The airline revealed the new flights today as part of its expansion plans between Spain and the rest of Europe.

Today @easyJet are launching their new flights to Barcelona



Taking off up to 3 times a week, travellers can now visit the cosmopolitan capital of Spain's Catalonia region.

The announcement comes after Spain removed the need for fully vaccinated UK arrivals to take any Covid tests. The country has also relaxed restrictions for unvaccinated children aged 12-17, provided they have a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “With so many fantastic destinations no longer requiring any testing restrictions, now is a great time to book with easyJet and take a well-deserved, test-free trip.

“We know that so many people have missed being able to holiday over the last two years and so it is a priority for so many UK consumers and with hundreds of thousands of customers jetting off on half term this week, we’re delighted to be welcoming our customers back onboard.”

