IT could well be the most quirky-looking church in Spain.

Sculptural Nuestra Señora de Loreto rears up over its nearby buildings like an angry spider or a space-age creature from HG Wells’ War of the Worlds.

It was built on the site of an old fishermen’s church by the port in 1967, designed by four architects.

An important example of avant-garde religious architecture, it stands out for its bold lines and its use of space.

On the outside, its 12 slender pillars represent an allegory of the 12 apostles.

Inside, its cement and red pine wood interior is said to represent a fishing boat, with the light penetrating through the skylights in the form of jets, sliding down the pillars and giving the building its boat keel shape.

It is a must visit from 9am to 8pm all year round.

