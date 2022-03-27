THIS is a simple question, answered easily. YES you are.

The human race is not stupid, yet it continues to do things that we know are not right.

Why?

When you’re in a restaurant and the waiter tells you not to touch the plate because it’s hot, why do you feel compelled to touch it?

With regards to the environment and climate, why do we ignore doing the things we know we should do?

WE HAVE TO REDUCE OUR DEPENDENCE ON RUSSIAN ENERGY

Although Spain takes just 9% of its gas imports from Russia we still feel the pain.

Our costs are increasing rapidly. As the global market spikes, so do our bills. Not just here, but throughout Europe.

All countries are looking at the ‘security of supply’ problems we all face.

As the western world reels in the face of Russian aggression we are having to react.

Sadly the reactions jeopardise the commitments made to reduce the impact of climate change.

In capital cities across Europe officials are now staring at their climate change rule book, once a defining part of their legacy planning, wondering if it can be torn up.

‘Energy supply strategies’ have changed enormously since February 24.

It is not that long ago, but it was a devastating date for mankind.

In the UK Boris Johnson is looking at bigger exploitation of gas and oil deposits in the North Sea.

Fracking is back on the agenda. A court order compelling Cuadrilla to destruct two fracking mines in Lancashire has been put under review

Nuclear power is on many European countries radars….even Germany which planned to be nuclear free

Countries are crawling back to negotiate alternative supply options with Saudi Arabia (a country that executed 81 people in a single day last week)

WHAT CAN WE DO?

I’m with the former Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo.

CUT OFF RUSSIAN OIL AND GAS

No new gas supply contacts with Russia. Forget the political pressure. From the environmental view point, the pain caused will lead to green gain.

Governments will have to accelerate plans to increase the renewable mix in energy generation and storage. Let’s focus on European supply and at the same time have a concerted effort to tackle methane gas leaks.

EU member states need to look collectively at gas storage levels and cooperate.

Renewable Energy (Cordon Press)

ACCELERATE THE DEPLOYMENT OF NEW WIND AND SOLAR PROJECTS

Fast track these projects and tackle the delays caused by permitting. Streamline the administrative process and digitalise applications.

IF YOU HAVE A ROOF – USE IT!

Faster deployment of rooftop solar PV systems reduces consumer bills and the demand on the national grid. Even if your commitment to the environmental cause is not strong, it is an incredible return on investment, with a payback period typically less than three years.

INCREASE TAX RATES ON ELECTRICITY COMPANIES WINDFALL PROFITS

The current wholesale market prices create additional profits for many electricity generators. It has been estimated that excess profits of UP TO €200 BILLION will be made in Europe in 2022 from energy produced using gas, coal, nuclear, hydropower and renewables.

TAX IT and support those struggling to pay for a basic necessity.

FOCUS ON ENERGY EFFICIENCY AT HOME AND IN THE WORKPLACE

Switch appliances off

Change to LED lighting

Improve insulation

Turn your thermostat down

Check to see what temperature your hot water is stored at. It doesn’t need to be any more than 55*C

Government needs to support small businesses to become more efficient.

We need to all do our bit. AND DO IT NOW.

Martin Tye is the owner of energy switch company Mariposa Energy. Contact him on +34 638145664 or email him at martin@mariposaenergia.es