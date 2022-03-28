CELTA Vigo footballer Santi Mina will appear in court to face allegations of sexual assault.

The defender is set to appear in the dock at The Provincial Court of Almeria on Monday, March 28th.

The 26-year-old striker now faces serious sexual assault charges, with the victim saying the alleged attack in 2017 left her with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Celta Vigo player is accused of sexual assault alongside another footballer David Goldar in an incident that occurred while the pair were on vacation in Mojacar while Mina was still part of the Valencia squad, where he played between 2015 and 2019.

The prosecution will be seeking a sentence of eight years in prison for Mina and a restraining order of 500 metres for the next ten years, while they aim to dismiss the case against Goldar, although both stand accused.

Mina was arrested in June, 2017 after the victim complained to the police that the footballer had touched her inappropriately.

The alleged sexual assault occurred when they were in the caravan with the forward’s friend, Goldar, after spending the night at a local bar.

The victim alleged that Mina had entered the vehicle naked and made unwanted sexual advances, despite her protests.

The case is scheduled for the 28th, 29th and 31st of March in Almeria.

