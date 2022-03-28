The Policia Nacional have arrested a 52-year-old man twice within 48 hours for stealing premium jamon from a local market in Malaga.

The man has become infamous for his regular thieving, with at least six instances of robberies totalling €10,000 of stolen goods, according to police.

?La @policia detiene “in fraganti” en el tejado de un mercado municipal en #Málaga a un hombre con dos jamones que acababa de robar.



??Había participado en media docena de robos con fuerza en la #ZonaOeste de la capital, causando un perjuicio económico de 10.000 euros. pic.twitter.com/t3GIJbeTv0 — Subdelegación del Gobierno en Málaga (@GobiernoMalaga) March 24, 2022

Officers in Malaga have even given him the nickname ‘the spider’ because of his method of breaking into the market at night by scaling the wall using a road sign.

The first arrest was made on Friday when the man was caught carrying away two stolen ‘jamones’.

He then repeated the action again only a day later, this time in collaboration with a woman who acted as a lookout.

However, he was reported to the Policia Nacional after his break-in was being spotted by a neighbour in the area at 1am.

The thief told police “I have not done anything tonight, I just got out of court, I did not break in today”

The woman who helped the thief was found carrying a bag usually given to suspected criminals by police to store their valuables before being locked away.

In the wake of increased break-ins to the market, police have been stepping up patrols of the area.

