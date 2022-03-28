4 bedroom Villa for sale in Sol de Mallorca with pool garage - € 3,000,000

Villa Sol de Mallorca, Majorca 4 beds 5 baths € 3,000,000

Nice Villa with pool in Sol de Mallorca. Great villa with pool and sea views in Sol de Mallorca. The property is built on a plot of 2,500m2. The built area consists of 450m2 distributed over two floors. On the ground floor, with large windows to take advantage of the sunlight, we find a large hall that communicates with the living room with fireplace, the dining room, the fully equipped kitchen and 3 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. From this floor you access the outside where we find a wonderful garden and pool, where you can enjoy the Mallorcan sun and a fantastic barbecue. On the first… See full property details