A Russian swindler who stole €1.4 million of insurance premium cash has been arrested in a Benidorm hotel.

The 57-year-old fraudster had an International Arrest Warrant issued against her by Interpol last December.

Policia Nacional officers from Benidorm arrested her at an undisclosed city hotel where she was spending time with a local Spaniard, who had nothing to do with her illegal activities.

She had apparently spent all her time in Alicante Province since fleeing Russia in January 2020 and flying into Alicante-Elche airport.

Police lost track of her movements after she landed in Spain.

Her con revolved around the formation of an insurance agency in 2011 which sold policies on behalf of a well-known firm in Russia.

For three years, she secured 42,243 contracts with clients and received a commission of over €160,000.

The problem was that she pocketed all the premiums herself which authorities say totalled over €1.4 million.

She is in the custody of the National Court in Madrid who are processing the extradition warrant for her return to Russia.

