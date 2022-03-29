DIFFERENT neighbourhood and environment groups on Orihuela Costa have slammed plans for a proposed coastline development at Cala Mosca.

The area is treasured as the only piece of coastal land between Punta Prima and Murcia regional border not to have any man-made development built overlooking the sea.

The plans affect 44 hectares of coastline next to Cala Mosca and the protected headland of ??Cabo Roig, the only natural ‘untouched’ area in the region.

Currently, plans are in place to build some 2,000 tourist homes on the plot.

Orihuela City Council have had official appeals lodged by the ‘Friends of the Wetlands of the South of Alicante (AHSA)’, ‘Friends of Sierra Escalona (ASE)’, ‘Let’s Save Cala Mosca’ and the ‘San Miguel Arcángel neighbourhood association of San Miguel de Salinas’.

The groups insist on the plans being suspended as they are, because of the environmental effects on such a fragile part of land.

The groups’ first allegation is that the plan completely ignores the Territorial Action Plan (PAT) of the Vega Baja by declassifying the whole area as vulnerable.

They also state that the plans cannot be legalised because regardless of whatever roads and infrastructure is built, the area will remain as rural land, backed up by various legitimate reports on the biodiversity of the land.

In summary, the groups request the annulment of the entire plan to guarantee the protection and conservation of the biodiversity, flora and fauna of the area.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Public Works also put pressure on authorities to halt the project.

