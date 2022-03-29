TRAVELLERS will now be able to take advantage of a combined ticket that includes both air and rail journeys to reach 14 destinations across Spain

The scheme is a partnership between Spain’s flagship airline Iberia and state rail operator Renfe which is being upgraded and expanded to include more cities around Spain.

The Train&Fly scheme will now include Zaragoza, Sevilla, Malaga, Cordoba, Valladolid, Valencia, Alicante, Leon, Palencia, Pamplona, Salamanca, Albacete, Zamora and Orense.

The combined ticket also includes journeys on the local commuter train network known as ‘cercanias’ to connect between Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport and Atocha or Chamartin.

The service is available for both single and return travel with one ticket valid for the entire journey from the city of origin outside of Spain to the final destination within it.

So for example it will enable the traveller to make the journey from London Heathrow to Orense in Galicia with just one ticket.

Iberia Sales Manager, María Jesús López, said the deal represents ‘a major step towards inter-modality in Spain because it broadens the options available to our international passengers to reach provincial Spanish cities efficiently on a combined ticket’.

“The additional cities included in the Train&Fly scheme will also make Renfe a perfect ally in helping us feed our long-haul routes, and simultaneously increasing international tourism to numerous Spanish cities, given the millions of tourists who come to Spain by air each year,” she said.

Sonia Araujo, Renfe Customer Service Manager, added: “Tourists who fly to Spain with Iberia and continue their journeys in our HSTs or Long Distance trains will find it a convenient, comfortable, and rewarding experience”.

The combined tickets will include discounts on the price had the transport been booked separately, and includes the guarantee of alternative transportation in the event of a failed connection.

Train&Fly is available on the iberia.com and renfe.com websites and at travel agencies.

