SPAIN’S main opposition party, the conservative Partido Popular(PP) will crown ex-Galicia region president, Alberto Nuñez Feijoo as its new leader at a special party conference this weekend in Sevilla.

Feijoo, 60, resigned from his regional position on Friday ahead of taking over from Pablo Casado.

Casado was forced out after he got involved in a smear campaign against Madrid regional president, Isabel Diaz Ayuso.

CASADO AXED

Feijoo gets the PP leadership unopposed as the party tries to get itself into shape for the next general election which must be held by next year.

The PP has struggled to eat away at a long-time opinion poll lead held by the PSOE and its leader, Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez.

Current ratings show a similar result to the 2018 election which led to the formation of a minority coalition government between the PSOE and the far-left Unide Podemos.

One concern that Feijoo will have to address will be the loss of PP support to the far-right Vox party.

He also has to consider what kind of arrangement it could strike with Vox after the next election if both parties have enough deputies to possibly form a government.

Something in favour of the PP will be current serious concerns over inflation and the energy crisis.

Feijoo is regarded as being steeped in political experience and he will hear from two former PP Prime Ministers, Mariano Rajoy and Jose Maria Aznar, who will address the two-day PP conference.

READ MORE: