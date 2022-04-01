OVER half of Spain’s eligible population has now received a Covid-19 vaccine booster.

Health Ministry figures on Friday show that 24.5 million third shots have gone into people’s arms.

It means that 51.7% of the country have received a booster dose.

94 million Covid-19 vaccine shots have been administered in Spain since vaccines first became available in December 2020.

That means 96.5% of the population have had two vaccine doses.

Just over two million children aged 5 to 11 years have got their first vaccination dose(54.4 % of the age group), and 1.4 million their second(38.2%), since youngsters started to get vaccinated in mid-December.

As of Friday, 43,265 new Covid-19 cases were declared since Tuesday’s update.

14,809 new infections were in people aged 60 and over.

323 deaths were announced compared to 350 the previous Friday.

4,150 people are in hospital with Covid-19, a 4.6% reduction on Tuesday’s total.

In a policy change, the Health Ministry is no longer publishing how many Covid cases there are per 100,000 people across the whole population.

It nevertheless will continue the incidence rate for people aged 60 and over, which stands at 459.2 cases per 100,000.

The last general figure announced on Tuesday was 466 cases per 100,000.

