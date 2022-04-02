JAVEA’S rugged coastline was once a hotspot of piracy and smuggling.

Today, its beaches are frequented by sunbathers, snorkelers and scuba divers, while the whole area is a joy for sports enthusiasts.

Apart from fantastic hiking options, it boasts one of the coast’s oldest tennis clubs, a couple of excellent golf courses and one of the best bowling clubs on the Costa Blanca.

Captain of Javea Bowling Club, Keith Hamilton insists that costing just a euro a day, a full membership is ‘much cheaper than golf’.

And he jukes the image that it is not an active sport, revealing that the average game clocks up 5,000 steps.

Javea’s Bowling Club

Just 10 minutes drive from Javea it has over 100 members and welcomes both novices and experienced players alike.

If racket sports are more your thing, then look no further than the Club de Tenis Javea which last year celebrated its 50th birthday.

A non-for-profit club, it has six clay courts and two hard courts as well as a squash court, gym and swimming pool.

It has seen a number of professionals play here, most notably David Ferrer, once number four in the world, and with his own court named after him!

Club de Tenis Javea

Golf lovers meanwhile should take a ride over to the Club de Golf Javea, which was designed by architect Francisco Moreno and opened in 1981.

The course has nine gently sloping holes with fairways flanked by palm and orange trees. A further nine holes are in the pipeline.

Despite the course’s idyllic appearance, the holes represent a true challenge for even the most experienced golfer, with 34 bunkers dotted round the greens.

Club de Golf Javea

Javea is also renowned for its sailing, and, for those in the know, Club Nautico de Javea offers rowing, fishing, sailing, wind-surfing, as well as loads of kids activities.

The club also hosts an annual sailing regatta with the 48th edition due to take place in August.

The event attracts more than 200 participants, with races for Optimist class dinghies, as well as other boats.

For a town of under 30,000 inhabitants, Javea certainly punches above its weight for outdoor sports.

