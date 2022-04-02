WHAT once served as a bunker during the Spanish Civil War is now for sale as a modern property in one of Madrid’s most desirable areas.

The property, marketed by Ivory Homes for €580,000 is located in one of Barrio de Salamanca’s main streets, minutes away from the famous Parque del Retiro.

The property is for sale for €580.000. Photo: Idealista

With a colourful modern design, three metre high vaulted ceiling and exposed brickwork, it is made up of 249 square metres divided into several open areas connected by arches.

The main entrance connects four halls and has a kitchen and four bathrooms with two cabins.

The converted bunker is marketed by Ivory Homes. Photo: Idealista

According to property portal Idealista, its location underground makes it attractive as a space for events, show-room or art gallery among others.

Those interested in maximum security may also be tempted by a property that recently came on the market in Mallorca.

Overlooking cliffs in Cap Blanc is an unusual property that incorporates a vast underground bunker.

It has a kitchen and four bathrooms. Photo: Idealista

A former military base within the town limits of Cap Blanc, the property of 8.24 hectares includes a building which once serves as a barracks and has room for 12 bedrooms and a canteen.

Boasting fabulous views it is listed on Spanish property portal Idealista with a price tag €3.8million.

