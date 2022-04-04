YET another superyacht belonging to a Russian oligarch has been seized by Spanish authorities under sanctions imposed as a result of the Ukraine invasion.

A 78-metre-yacht named Tango was boarded by US federal agents and teams from Spain’s Guardia Civil on Monday at the Marina Real in Palma.

The yacht, that is valued at $120 million by Superyachtfan, is believed to be owned by Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire and close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The superyacht Tango is valued at $120million by SuperyachtFan.com

Ukrainian-born Vekselberg heads the Moscow-based Renova Group, a conglomerate encompassing metals, mining, tech and other assets.

It is the latest superyacht to be seized in retaliation for Russian troops invading Ukraine on February 24.

In March, the Lady Anastasia, belonging to Alexander Mijeev, a close associate of Vladimir Putin and head of one of the largest Russian weapons production companies, was seized in Mallorca’s Port Adriano.

While in Barcelona port authorities moved in on Valerie, a superyacht owned by Sergei Chemezov, who runs the Russian state-owned defence firm Rostec.

Last week authorities in Gibraltar impounded the 73-metre yacht Axioma owned by Russian oligarch Dmitry Pumpyansky.

However, Roman Abramovich’s vessel, the 140-meter Solaris valued at €600 million, hastily set sail from Spanish waters before sanctions could be imposed.

READ ALSO: