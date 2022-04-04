2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Alboraya / Alboraia with pool - € 390,000

Apartment Alboraya / Alboraia, Valencia 2 beds 1 baths € 390,000

Inmobiliaria Patacona exclusively offers for sale a beautiful corner apartment a few meters from the sea. Apartment located on the Patacona beach, adjacent to the famous Malvarrosa beach in the city of Valencia.The apartment is part of a complex of excellent qualities, with swimming pool, paddle tennis courts, playground, social club and 24-hour security.It is a very special apartment as it is a corner apartment, it is totally exterior, and it is 10m2 larger than the rest of the residential apartments. It has an independent kitchen, two double bedrooms, a living room and a pleasant terrace… See full property details