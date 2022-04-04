AN illegal crop-spraying drone using dangerous chemicals has been brought down to earth in Orihuela.

The Policia Local were told about the drone operating just 200 metres from Orihuela City Centre and next to the River Segura.

The craft was spewing out insecticides that are banned in aerial fumigation.

Police officers tracked down the drone pilot who was left wanting for any kind of authorisation.

Besides lacking approval for aerial spraying, he had no authorisation or certification to use a drone.

The man could not even prove that he actually owned the unit.

Police impounded the drone which is now in their Orihuela headquarters.

A report has been sent to the State Aviation Safety Agency and the regional Agriculture and Health Ministry, ahead of any prosecution of the pilot.

