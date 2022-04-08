BRITAIN’S Most Wanted Kevin Parle is believed to be living in Andalucia and working for a drug smuggling gang.

According to a brand new BBC podcast, he is smuggling drugs ‘hidden among pallets of crisps and snacks from a warehouse base’.

This is the belief of retired policeman Peter Bleksey, whose series Manhunt, is released this week.

In the sensational second series of his attempt to track down the alleged British murderer – who the Olive Press spotted in Madrid three years ago – he also reveals that the gang is behind another double killing.

Is time running out for Britain’s most wanted man?

Photo: National Crime Agency

Former Met detective Bleksey believes that Parle’s associates may have murdered father and son, Danny and Liam Poole, who have been missing since April 2019.

The pair from Sussex had travelled to Estepona with a suitcase containing £20,000 in cash, which they were due to use in a drugs purchase.

They have not been heard from since and the cash they travelled with was never found but their passports and luggage were discovered at Estepona’s Valle Romano golf resort.

But Bleksey is now sure Parle’s network is behind their suspected murder.

"The hunt for Kevin Parle has continued full tilt"



Lockdown didn't stop @PeterBleksley's investigation and there have been developments…



?Listen to Manhunt: Finding Kevin Parle on @BBCSounds ?? — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) March 24, 2022

He said a source close to the ‘industrial scale’ drug-smuggling gang told him that the network ‘was responsible for their disappearance’.

“I’ve also identified a number of individuals in Parle’s network, some of whom have addresses in Sussex, not far from where Danny and Liam were living. Everything points to these two cases being linked.”

It is believed the pair met two British men – one with connections to Merseyside – in Estepona the night before they vanished.

Spanish police confirmed they arrested the two men on suspicion of the disappearance, but the pair were never charged.

One subsequently returned to the UK and is currently serving an eight-year sentence for aggravated burglary.

The other has been linked to another high-profile, unsolved disappearance in Spain where he still lives today.

Bleksey is now appealing, alongside Merseyside Police, to finally help to catch Parle, who has been on the run from justice for 17 years.

The six foot, six inch giant – whose nickname is Hemp – is accused of killing two youngsters, Liam Kelly, 16, in 2004, and Lucy Hargreaves, 22, in 2005, both in Merseyside.

Said Bleksey: “I’ve now got a clear picture of how Parle remains on the run – what he does, who he does it for, and roughly where.

“It’s worthy of further investigation – the police need to take this very seriously,” he added.

