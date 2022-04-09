2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Corralejo - € 170,000

Apartment Corralejo, Fuerteventura 2 beds 1 baths € 170,000

Destiny Home, the leading real estate agent in the Canary Islands offers you a spectacular 2 bedroom flat in Corralejo. Corralejo is a well known tourist resort with the best restaurants, bars and shops in the north of Fuerteventura. Not to forget its white sandy beaches. This flat is located in the Bristol area, two minutes from the promenade, next to the kindergarten, five minutes walk from the school, 10 minutes walk from the old town, with its shopping area, bars and restaurants. The main street is only a few minutes walk away, as well as the supermarket, the bus station. The property…