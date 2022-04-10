THE Port Adriano Music Festival will welcome Scottish rockers Texas and disco outfit Chic to Mallorcan shores for the festival’s 10-year anniversary.

Chic are famed for their disco classics such as Le Freak and Good Times whilst Texas’s I don’t want a lover is sure to get the crowd going.

In demand: Alternative rock band Texas grace the shores of Mallorca this summer.

Photo: Cordon Press.

The band, fronted by Sharleen Spiteri released their 10th studio album, Hi in May of last year, which peaked at number three in the UK charts. They will be appearing on August 12 whilst Chic will play at the port on July 20.

A festival spokesman said: “The quality of the organisation, the sound and lighting together with the beauty of the surroundings and the proximity of the audience to the stage, make the concerts in Port Adriano unforgettable.”

Since the festival’s inception, a wide range of big names have played including Earth Wind & Fire, Electric Light Orchestra, UB40, and Tom Jones.

