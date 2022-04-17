A SPECTACULAR Medieval castle boasting crenellations, turrets and its very own chapel is up for sale for a mere €11 million.

Parts of Foixa Castle date from the 13th Century but the entire complex has been fully renovated to ensure all modern-day comforts including a swimming pool and jacuzzi.

Located in El Bajo de Ampurdan in Girona province of Catalunya northeastern Spain, the property has been declared “Bien de interes cultural” (BIC) or ‘heritage interest asset’ status which guarantees its conservation.

The complex includes a six-bedroom family home, with access to the tower direct from the living room as well as private access to the castle chapel.

Another six bedrooms are located in what would once have been the servants’ quarters.

As a whole it offers 1,696 square metres of built living space in a plot of almost 4,897 that include landscaped gardens.

The price listed on Spain’s leading property site Idealista is €10.75million.

