AN Alicante Province tax consultant has been arrested for helping two Norwegians launder part of €11.5 million they defrauded from Norwegian tax authorities.

A man and woman employed the Spaniard, 55, to launder large cash sums through buying properties in Alicante Province and making international transfers.

The couple were involved with a fraudulent bankruptcy of a Norwegian shipping company, with the illegal proceeds siphoned out of the country.

The Policia Nacional has poured over financial documents involving the tax advisor and the duo dating back to 2003.

The adviser is accused of laundering €985,341 over 16 years, with the probe starting in late 2019.

Numerous Spanish bank accounts were opened by the consultant in the names of the Norwegians who made substantial transfers from foreign countries, including tax havens like Guernsey and Panama.

The transferred capital only stayed in the accounts for a short time, with cheque or cash withdrawals made, along with further transfers- this time to non-Spanish back accounts.

Property purchases allowed the chance to make quick profits through re-selling and laundering cash.

Police discovered an Alicante Province property bought for €270,455 that was the Norwegians base in Spain.

They also used it as the registered address for one of their businesses.

It’s one of four properties seized by the Policia Nacional who have also blocked seven bank accounts linked to the couple.

The total amount in the accounts has not been declared and neither has the whereabouts or status of the Norwegian couple.

