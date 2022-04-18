2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Denia - € 168,000

Bungalow Dénia, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 168,000

Charming bungalow (detached house) with a large terrace of 32 M2 with spectacular sea views, on one level, in very good condition, and located in a quiet area of ??Dénia, very close to the city (2.5Km), 1500m from La Pedrera Hospital and 5 minutes from shops and restaurants. It consists of a large living-dining room-American kitchen, with fireplace, opening onto the terrace with sea view, 2 large bedrooms, one with high ceilings (possibility mezzanine), a bathroom with shower and bathtub, a terrace on each side of the house, private parking, a storage room, large communal swimming pool,… See full property details