SPAIN’S Prime Minister has confirmed that the next general election in Spain won’t be held until December 2023.

In an interview with Espejo Publico on Antena 3, Pedro Sanchez said he wanted Spain to return to the norm of having elections every four years and therefore they would take place in December 2023.

As voting day traditionally takes place on a Sunday he reassured Spaniards that the chosen date would not be December 24 or December 31 when families get together to celebrate Noche vieja and Nochebuena (Christmas Eve) and Nochevieja (New Year’s Eve).

The last general election, when Spain chose its parliamentarians for the 350-seat Congress , as well as 208 of the 266 seats in the Senate, took place in November 2019.

During the interview Sanchez said that Spain was preparing to reopen its embassy in Kyiv.

“Shortly, in a few days, we will reopen the Embassy of Spain in Kyiv, as a sign of Spain’s commitment to the people of Ukraine,” he said.

