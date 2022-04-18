THE BOUNCE-BACK from Covid continues with a remarkable Easter in Benidorm, largely thanks to Brits.

Record figures see pre-pandemic levels of visitors in the Costa Blanca’s favourite destination for UK sun-seekers.

The hospitality sector is already describing the weekend as “very positive”, after a devastating two years where Covid-19 and various lockdowns have decimated the industry.

SUNNY OUTLOOK AHEAD: British tourists look to contribute towards a year of revival for Benidorm

IMAGE CREDIT: Simon Wade @ The Olive Press, Spain

Even since before Good Friday, the beaches and streets of Benidorm were busy with Brits flying in for a well-earned break.

ABRECA, the Association of Restaurants, Bars and Leisure described the period as, “Spectacular!”

Their Álex Fratini, explained to informacion.es that because the Holy Week of 2019 suffered miserable weather, he compared this year’s data to that of 2018.

By comparison, he revealed, “Yes, we had a very good Easter – these days have been a pulse to see how the rest of the year will go.”

Adding: “This year the usual Spanish tourists have been joined by the English, which has given very good results.”

Tellingly, he admitted, “It is very good news because we were desperate.”

