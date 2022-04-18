SPAIN’S King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and their two daughters Leonor and Sofia, paid a visit to Ukrainian refugees at a reception centre in Pozuelo de Alarcon outside Madrid on Saturday.
It was the first official appearance for Princess Leonor since she returned from boarding school in Wales for the Easter holiday.
The heiress to the throne was dressed in a white blouse with black embroidery that appeared similar to the traditional Ukrainian design known as a vyshyvanka.
The reception centre in Pozuelo de Alarcon is one of four official centres across Spain that receives newly arrived Ukrainians who have fled the Russian invasion.
So far 6,000 poeple have passed through its doors, almost half of the more than 12,000 that had arrived in Spain via official channels by the end of March.
Refugees are offered a room for up to 72 hours before being transferred to other more suitable accommodation.
The Royal Family visited the centre which is known as CREADE on Saturday afternoon where they stopped and spoke with Ukrainains to ask how they were settling into their new lives in Spain.
The centre has catering set up by World Food Kitchen, the NGO set up by Spanish chef Jose Andres to feed those in need at crisis points around the world.
Jose Luis Escriva, Spain’s minister of health, migration and inclusion accompanied the monarch and his family on the visit
READ MORE:
- WATCH: Spain’s celebrity chef Jose Andres at Ukraine border to feed refugees fleeing Russian invasion
- Spain’s Princess Leonor returns home for the Easter holidays from ‘hippy Hogwarts’ in Wales
- DISPATCH: Ukrainian refugees rescued by Spain’s maverick priests join Easter parade in Madrid