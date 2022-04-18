A hiker, 24, died on Sunday after falling down a waterfall into an Alicante Province ravine at Bolulla.

It’s the third death in nine days in the same area after a double tragedy on April 8.

BOLULLA RAVINE

Emergency services recovered the man’s body in the Algar river after an extensive search lasting several hours.

Drones and a helicopter were deployed after an alert to find the missing man was issued at 1.30 pm.

HELICOPTER SEARCH(Alicante Bomberos image)

The accident occurred in Estret de Les Penyes, between Bolulla and Callosa d’En Sarria in the Marina Baixa area of Alicante Province.

Nine days earlier, the area claimed two victims, including a canyoning tour guide.

They fell down a ravine and were dragged to their deaths by strong currents.

Firefighters had previously recommended no descents in the Abdet and Bolulla ravines due to high water and current levels caused by recent heavy rain.

READ MORE: