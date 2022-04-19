A new garden area covering 4,500 square metres has been created in Benidorm.

The ‘green’ space is located at the junction of Avenida Columbia and Avenida Murtal in the Poniente area of the city.

Benidorm’s Public Space councillor, Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate said: “With the opening of this garden we are giving the city a new, very welcoming area”

Mediterranean mix grass has been planted and a system of sprinkler and drip irrigation systems incorporated to ensure that new plants develop well.

Gonzalez de Zarate added that ‘high quality vegetable soil’ had been used as base for a variety of shrubs and trees.

The new garden is part of an urbanisation renewal project for the area.

A new bike lane has opened along with renewals of street lighting and water supply networks.

