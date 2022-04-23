THE Centre for Reception, Care and Referral (CREADE) for Ukrainian refugees in Malaga will be expanded with an additional module.

Following a visit to the facility by the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, this past Wednesday April 20, instructions have been given to expand the refugee centre in Malaga by 5,000 square metres in order to provide more temporary accommodation to those fleeing the destruction brought to Ukraine by the Russian invasion.

The extra module will be added to the adjoining car park to provide prefabricated housing with bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom and a small living room.

The CREADE, which opened in the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos on April 6, provides temporary accomodation for Ukrainian refugees and has already received over 2,000 applications for temporary protection and has issued 1,300 Social Security numbers for those who want to find work.

Sanchez, who spent nearly an hour in the refugee centre, accompanied by the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, said that in his forthcoming visit to Ukraine, he will transmit to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, that the government and people of Spain, are ‘strongly committed’ to peace and solidarity with the Ukrainian people and with the refugees.

Since the Russian invasion began, 134,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Spain, 64,000 of whom have been granted temporary protection.

72% of the refugees arriving in Spain are women and 37% are under the age of 18, with men up to the age of 60 staying in Ukraine to fight against Russian troops.

