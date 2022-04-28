SPAIN’S Minister of Tourism claims that ‘Spain is the fourth most searched tourist destination in the world’.

Reyes Maroto confirmed that the Spanish tourist sector is at similar levels to pre-pandemic years, with hotel and tourist accommodation occupation matching the figures seen before Covid hit.

She told Spanish broadcaster Antena 3 that official data showed ‘17.6 million overnight stays in Spain in March’.

With regards to employment, Reyes Maroto revealed that there are currently 2.4 million workers in the tourism industry.

She credited government efforts to mitigate high energy costs as part of the reason for the recovery in tourism.

“The taxes on the price of energy have been reduced and it is something that is positively affecting the tourism sector, also the reduction of 20 cents per litre of petrol affects the value chain,” she said.

“We have been able to position ourselves as a safe destination,” she added.

