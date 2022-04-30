2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Torrevieja - € 179,900

Bungalow Torrevieja, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 179,900

Property and Location: Key Ready 2 Bed Bungalows close to Torrevieja This development of ground and top floor bungalow and independent villas is located on the outskirts of Torrevieja and the Orihuela Costa. All the amenities and services you need are within easy reach. The famous La Zenia Boulevard shopping mall and the golf courses in Villamartín and Las Ramblas are all on the doorstep, not to mention the Playa de Naufragos and the tapas bars and restaurants in Torrevieja. Distribution: The following distribution and the price quoted are for a ground floor bungalow: At the front of the… See full property details