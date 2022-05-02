MORE than 40,000 people took to the streets of Andalucia on International Workers’ Day demanding pay rises and government action against the soaring cost of living.

Chanting the slogan ‘The solution, raise wages, contain prices and more equality’ they took part in 49 demos across the region on May 1.

Organised by the UGT and CCOO trade unions, the main demonstration was held in Granada, where an estimated 12,000 people took part at the demo headed by the two unions’ regional General Secretaries.

??#1Mayo2022 | ?? Comenzamos la movilización central en #Granada (@CCOOGranada), donde participan las SSGG de CCOO de Andalucía, @nurialomar y de @UGT_Andalucia, @mc_castilla.



Junto con los SSGG de los dos sindicatos en Granada, Daniel Mesa y Juan Fco. Martín#1MCCOO#LaSolucion pic.twitter.com/vtCOJti4GP — CCOO de Andalucía (@ccooandalucia) May 1, 2022

Some 2,000 turned out in Almeria, 5,000 in Cadiz, 2,500 in Cordoba, 1,500 in Huelva, 1,000 in Jaen, 7,500 in Malaga and 12,500 in Sevilla.

“We want decent jobs, with salaries according to the effort workers make, and without losing people’s lives in the workplace,” said the head of CCOO in Andalucia, Nuria Lopez during the demonstration.

The trade unions have confirmed that if there is no rise in salaries then their protests will continue.

However, trade unions expressed that workers’ situation has improved during the last two years but they lament that business associations have not come to an agreement with them for a pay rise.

