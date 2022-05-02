A man stabbed his wife to death in front of their three young children on Monday in Cuenca Province, Spain.

The attacker, 38, went to the Guardia Civil barracks in Tarancon to confess the killing.

It’s the 13th case of a gender violence death in Spain this year.

The man’s wife, Ouardia, reported him for abuse in 2019 and he was subjected to a restraining order which lapsed on April 1.

The couple had three children aged two, four, and five.

The Guardia Civil said that Ouardia had ‘several stab wounds’ across her body.

The couple moved from Morocco to Tarancon in 2009 and there were no apparent issues early on, but matters deteriorated in recent years.

The Government delegate in Castilla-La Mancha, Francisco Tierraseca, branded the killing as a new case of sexist violence which was ‘carried out on a woman for simply being a woman’.

Tarancon City Council has declared three days of official mourning in the municipality.

Ouardia worked for the council’s Works and Services department via an employment plan.

Taracon mayor, Jose Manuel Lopez Carrizo, said: “She was a charming and hard-working woman, according to her work colleagues.”

The children are being cared for by social services.

