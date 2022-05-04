PERSONNEL from five different rescue crews were called to rescue a couple after they fell from a cliff edge in Almeria.

IMAGE: Oficina Municipal de turismo de Mojácar

The man and woman were believed to have been taking selfies at the top of the 30 metre cliff, known as Cala Cristal, on the coast of Villaricos in Cuevas del Almanzora.

Firstly, Levante Firefighters were called, acting on a 112 call to Almeria Coordination Centre.

During the course of the rescue, health service personnel were assisted by Guardia Civil and Policia Local from Cuevas del Almanzora.

Complications related to the couple’s position meant additional rescue crews from Turre and Huercal-Overa fire stations were called in.

Following the couple’s initial assessment, they were immobilised with a vacuum mattress so they could be carried to safety.

The 32-year-old female had several apparent fractures, whilst her partner only had superficial injuries..

Both were transferred to Huércal-Overa hospital in separate ambulances.

The medical prognosis for both has been held back until more exhaustive tests have been carried out at the Huércal-Overa health centre.

READ MORE: The coast of Spain’s Almeria, Granada, Malaga and Melilla on alert for coastal phenomena