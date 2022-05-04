A Valencia Province seaside hotel faces being reported to the Prosecutor’s Office over its refusal to accommodate a group of disabled people.

The Hotel Gandia Palace says it will not host groups of disabled people, though it says that they can book individually if accompanied by an adult.

Plena Inclusion Madrid, an organisation working with people with learning difficulties, tried to book for 23 adults with learning disabilities alongside six support professionals.

The group would have taken 14 double rooms and one single room, with the requirement of just one ‘adapted’ room within the 266 bedroom facility.

A deposit for the booking was even paid.

But then the Gandia Palace cancelled the reservation, saying that they do not accommodate groups of disabled people, groups of minors, or football teams.

According to Plena Inclusion, they were also told that there would have to be an adult in each room with disabled people.

The organisation has denounced the hotel’s policy as a violation of fundamental rights.

President of Plena Inclusion Madrid, Mariano Casado, said: “It is possible that there is no bad intention and only a very serious ignorance of disability and of course the legislation, but we cannot allow companies to act in this way in the 21st century”.

Casado also said that Plena Inclusion will be making a petition to the public prosecutor’s office and the Spanish government’s disability care office (OADIS).

The Hotel Gandia Palace has issued no public comment over Plena Inclusion’s accusations.

