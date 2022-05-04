AN Irish holidaymaker was seriously injured on Tuesday after falling off a second-floor apartment balcony on Mallorca.

The man, 50, was said by the Guardia Civil to be under the influence of alcohol when the incident happened.

The tourist was staying in an apartment on Calle Jaume I in Santa Ponsa on the south-west of the island.

He fell into the street at around 8.20 pm and emergency services discovered him unconscious.

An ambulance took him on a 20 kilometre journey to Palma’s Son Espases Hospital.

The details of his injuries have not been revealed.

The Guardia Civil is investigating the circumstances behind the accident.

