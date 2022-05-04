3 bedroom Villa for sale in Javea / Xabia - € 365,000

Villa Javea / Xàbia, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 365,000

*David Attenborough voice* – High in the Hollywood Hills of Javea we come across a seldom seen endangered species – a small group of reasonably priced new builds….. . In fact there are 3 almost identical villas available here, they have been recently reduced in price, and we believe an even better deal is possible if the buyer is interested in buying more than one or even all 3 properties.. . Each villa has 155m2 living space, three bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus two terraces, 1000m2 garden, beautiful large pool. It's a super location, just a 10 minute drive from the beach, 2 minutes… See full property details