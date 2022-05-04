LA LIGA footballer Santi Mina has been given four years in prison after raping a woman in 2017.

The Celta Vigo player, 26, has also been ordered by an Almeria court to pay €50,000 to the victim, who was also granted a restraining order against him.

Prosecutors had wanted Mina to get eight years behind bars.

Mina will appeal against the sentence but has been suspended by his club until the appeal process is concluded.

He will remain a free man until his legal options are exhausted.

At the time of the assault, Mina was a Valencia player, whom he joined from boyhood club Celta on a €10 million deal in 2015.

Celta Vigo are also looking to see what other disciplinary action they can take.

In a statement, the club said: “RC Celta respects the player’s right to a defence, but is forced to take measures against the events that notoriously undermine the image of the club and directly attack its values.”

Ibiza defender, David Goldar, was acquitted after being accused of being an accomplice in the attack.

Mina and Goldar said the woman consented to what happened in a camper van in Mojacar back in 2017.

She accused Mina of raping her in the van, where she had gone with Goldar.

