AN explosion ripped through a Madrid city centre apartment block shortly after 2.00 pm on Friday.

17 people were injured- one seriously- with four victims taken to hospital.

Emergency services set up a field hospital close to the blast site on Calle General Pardiñas.

Most of the injured were inside the building with the explosion originating on the fourth floor, but impacting the floors below.

EMERGENCIAS MADRID image

The extent of structural damage is unknown with firefighters carrying out an inspection.

Neighbouring buildings are also being inspected.

Workers from the Elecnor company are looking at whether it was a gas explosion.

The detonation happened next to the Nuestra Señora de Loreto school with the children escaping injury.

Numerous pieces of rubble fell into the street, but the blast happened at a time when nobody was entering or leaving the school.