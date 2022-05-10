A PARTICIPANT in Alucidia’s Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Spain’s Mallorca died during the race on Saturday.

Ironman is a long-distance triathlon, consisting of a swim, run and bike and is considered one the most physically demanding races in the world.

Alcudia’s course involves a 1.2 mile swim, a 56 mile bike course and a 13.1 mile run.

The competitor, whose identity has not been made public, died during the swimming leg of the gruelling race.

Safety personnel spotted that the athlete was getting into difficulty during the swim and intervened, but despite immediate medical attention and efforts by doctors at the scene, he could not be saved.

Ironman Spain said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened” by the death.

The organisation continued: “We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.

We thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support.”

