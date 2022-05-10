A 25-year-old man drowned in the Bolulla river at Callosa d’en Sarria on Monday, making it the fourth death in the same area in just over a month.

He was pulled out of the water shortly after 7.00 pm, close to the height of the ravine with passers-by trying to revive him.

A SAMU ambulance team took over but to no avail.

How the man got into the water has not been revealed.

On April 7, two people died by a waterfall after slipping into the river.

The current dragged a man, 43, and a woman, 31, who were part of a group of six people who were doing a photo shoot for an advertisement.

The man was an experienced Villajoyosa-based mountain and canyon guide.

The second accident happened on April 17, also by the Bolulla waterfall, when a male hiker, 24, fell down the waterfall and drowned.

Following that incident, the Bolulla and Callosa d’en Sarria councils who cover the area, jointly appealed to river and government authorities to introduce new safety measures to prevent further accidents.

