1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Golf del Sur - € 165,000

Apartment Golf del Sur, Tenerife 1 beds 1 baths € 165,000

A beautiful apartment on the top floor in the San Andres complex in Golf del Sur. Which comes fully furnished, this property is light and spacious with high ceilings and comprises of one double bedroom, one bathroom, open plan lounge with a dining area and a separate kitchen. Including is a 26m2 Terrace with views of the sea and golf course. A well maintained complex and a great investment for holiday rentals but also a lovely place to live with communal swimming pools, reception, tennis courts, bar, and spa. Parking space included within the complex. Playa de las Americas is 16 km from the… See full property details