A boy, 12, died from his injuries at Valencia’s La Fe Hospital on Thursday, after falling from a fourth floor balcony in Algemesi.

The youngster was playing with some other children when he plummeted down onto the concrete patio.

Paramedics treated the boy for polytrauma and stabalised his condition.

He was then taken to La Fe Hospital in an advanced life support ambulance.

The boy underwent emergency surgery but died in the Intensive Care Unit the following day.

A 38-year-old woman suffered a panic attack at the accident scene and was taken to the Algemesi health centre.

