SPAIN’S Council of Ministers formally approved a price cap on Friday that limits gas prices used to produce electricity.
The 12-month concession granted by the European Union to Spain and Portugal needs a final ratification by the European Commission.
That process could take up to a fortnight, according to Ecological Transition Minister, Teresa Ribera.
Once that happens, the measure will be published in the Official State Bulletin and then kick-in the following day.
Teresa Ribera said: “The cap will start at €40 per megawatt-hour for six months before rising month by month until reaching an average of €48.80 per megawatt hour.”
The electricity wholesale market price is expected to drop to €130 per megawatt-hour, well below the €200 figure that it has been at for the last few months.
The cap will impact on both domestic and commercial electricity users who have their bills linked to a ‘regulated rate’ tariff.
It’s believed that around 35% of domestic consumers- 10 million people- will benefit.
The change will help up to 70% of commercial electricity users.
