BRITISH entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson flew into Mallorca this week to look around Virgin Limited Edition’s latest tourism project: the restoration of a 15th century finca into a luxury hotel resort.

Here we can share the first photos from the Son Bunyola Estate which is being redeveloped into a 28 room hotel nestled in the most beautiful valley in the Serra de Tramuntana region, a Unesco World Heritage site on Mallorca’s north-western coast.

The hotel, which is due to be ready to welcome the first guests in summer 2023, converts an historic building into one of the most exclusive hotels in Spain boasting ‘incredible views of the surrounding countryside’.

Amazing to see @VirginLimitedEd breathe new life into a historic Mallorcan finca on a UNESCO World Heritage Site. I visited recently and was so impressed by the careful and meticulous construction on-site. Son Bunyola is such a special place: https://t.co/Gz03OAyGry pic.twitter.com/miDxSsyFOE — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) May 12, 2022

“One of the most wonderful things about Virgin Limited Edition properties is being able to protect beautiful pieces of land, empower local communities, and breathe new life into historic places,” wrote Branson after his recent visit to the resort.

“Everything is being so carefully considered and you can see how traditional and local materials are central to the hotel’s design. There’s a clever combination of new design with beautiful historic elements such as wood, stone arches, wrought ironwork and traditional rendering.”

“The whole estate is such a special place – surrounded by mountains, vines, citrus tree, almond trees, and olive trees,” explained Sir Richard who has been a regular visitor the island over the last three decades.

“Whenever I go, I spend as much time as possible outdoors – cycling, hiking, walking, eating paella in the courtyard, and drinking the local wines. It’s just magical.”

The hotel comprises the main finca and the tafone (mill), and will have two restaurants as well as dining terraces and an ‘impressive swimming pool’.

The 28 rooms and suites will include two ‘showcase’ Tower Suites – one of which was originally a medieval defence tower built in the 15th century.

It also pledges to be an eco-resort with hot water pre-heated using energy collected from the air conditioning and refrigeration cooling systems and using a biomass boiler powered by recycled wood chippings.

Jon Brown, Managing Director of Virgin Limited Edition, commented: “The north-western coast of Mallorca has always been a very special place for Sir Richard Branson and Virgin Limited Edition. We are absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to restore this beautiful monument and honour its rich history, and look forward to welcoming another small luxury hotel to our portfolio.”

For those who like the location but want more privacy there are already three villas on the estate with rates for one week all inclusive starting at €26,495 in high season (From June to September).

