VALENCIA has recorded its wettest Spring on record.

Some municipalities in the region have registered up to 37 days of rain so far..

Even if not another drop were to fall in May, the rainfall over March and April would easily be enough to beat all historical records, says Aemet, the state meteorological agency.

Since it first began raining on March 3, ‘except for brief pauses in April, it has almost not stopped raining’, according to Aemet.

In Alicante, Spring 2022 has seen the highest level of rainfall since 1946.

READ MORE: