THE Costa del Sol is heading towards becoming a five-star destination with the opening of several top-end projects.

The tourism sector is recovering from the pandemic and this summer will kick off in style with the opening of several luxury hotels both in the capital and on the Costa del Sol.

The most eagerly awaited is the former Byblos, now called La Zambra, one of the most emblematic hotels in the province, which has been closed and abandoned for 12 years.

The establishment, now operated by the multinational Hyatt, is due to reopen its doors in July, with rooms priced at an eye watering €500 per night for a ‘standard’ room to €4,930 per night for its 125m2 master suite.

This hotel, which during its heyday in the 90s hosted the Rolling Stones, Princess Diana or Julio Iglesias, will have 197 rooms, three swimming pools, two tennis courts, several restaurants, a gym, a wellness centre and nightclub, located in a quiet area in Mijas next to two golf courses.

The return of the former Byblos is a boost for the entire Costa del Sol, a luxury hotel that was originally opened in 1984, where it became one of the most prestigious hotel establishments in Europe.

Another classic Costa del Sol hotel that has received a complete facelift and is on the comeback is the former Byblos of Marbella, now under the name Club Med Magna Marbella.

It was one of the best known and most luxurious hotels on the Marbella coast but closed in 2004.

Almost 20 years later and after a complete refurbishment, it is back in the catalogues of tour operators from all over the world ready to intensify the competition with the rest of the luxury hotels in the area.

This establishment, which is very much focused on family tourism and will open its almost 500 rooms on May 20.



Remaining in Marbella, the four-star Hard Rock, managed by Palladium, will open its 383 rooms to tourism in June.

In Malaga city there are two other hotels which, although not as luxurious as those on the coast, are important for strengthening the quality of the city’s tourism sector. One of them is the H10 Chroma Malaga, more popularly known as the Moneo hotel as it has been designed by the renowned architect Rafael Moneo. This four-star establishment is a new construction.

Additionally, another four-star hotel in Calle Larios, managed by Vincci, will open in June, making it the fifth hotel in Malaga under Vincci, after the two it already has in the capital (5-star Posada del Patio and 4-star Vincci Malaga), the Estrella del Mar Selection in Marbella and the Aleysa Selection in Benalmadena, both of which are 5-star hotels.

