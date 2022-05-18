THE tourist who plummeted to his death from a cliff in Mallorca last week has been identified as famous Dutch football player Mourad Lambarette from Arnhem.

The ex-football player for Vitesse, a team in the Netherlands, died when he jumped from a 22-meter cliff into the sea in the Islas Malgrats de Santa Ponca last Thursday, May 12 at 1.45pm.

The 31-year-old who was on holiday with his partner and son in Calvia misjudged the leap and crashed into rocks below before rolling into the sea.

His partner who was on a boat off shore filmed his leap on her mobile phone and was broadcasting live on social media when it went tragically wrong,

She could be heard screaming “Oh my God” at the moment of impact.

Divers from the Guardia Civil retrieved the body some 15 metres from the shore after a search with a boat and helicopter. A post mortem revealed that as well as suffering injuries like a broken arm and hip, the loss of consciousness caused him to drown.

“Vitesse has received the sad news that Mourad Lamrabatte has tragically died,” the Eredivisie side said in a statement on Twitter.

Vitesse heeft het droevige bericht ontvangen dat Mourad Lamrabatte is overleden. De voormalig aanvaller van Jong Vitesse is slechts 31 jaar geworden.



“We wish all his family members a lot of strength in this sad time,” they added.