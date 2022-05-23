BENIDORM council will spend €1.4 million on a complete revamp of the wooden walkway and surface running parallel to Poniente beach.

It’s a welcome boost for the Poniente area which lost its coveted ‘Blue Flag’ beach award in early May.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said: “ The current structure is in a very poor state which inconveniences the large number of pedestrians and provides a bad reflection on the resort.”

Council technicians have come up with an innovative change to the surface covering 5,400 square metres.

Rather than using wood, which rots easily, a synthetic wood-like material will be used with the bonus that it can be easily be removed and replaced.

Toni Perez said: “One of the main city assets is the way we look after the promenades used by thousands of people each day.”

“Over the years, we have done work on various sections and completed work such as the Paseo de Poniente and its extension in 2009 and 2014,” the mayor recalled.

The passage of time and old walkway surfaces mean that refurbishment is needed, according to Toni Perez.

“That is why we have decided to act to improve the image of an area with a very important symbolic value for us,” he added.

Once a contract is awarded for the Poniente project, the tender winner will have less than a year to do the work.

MORE BENIDORM NEWS: