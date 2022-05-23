EVERYTHING to dress your home – all under one roof.

Everything you need to make your home look fresh and fabulous is in stock with the new Spring/Summer collection at Yorkshire Linen.

New seasonal products arrive weekly in both their Altea and Javea shops and they offer a great choice of furnishings for bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, bathrooms and studies, as well as outside for your terrace and pool area.

You can find a great selection of bed linen in Single, Double, King and Super King sizes – all with matching pillowcases. Yorkshire Linen also has fitted bed sheets in a variety of colours and fabrics to match.

Bath towels and beach towels come in different sizes, thicknesses and colours to suit your needs.

Toppers are proving exceptionally popular. They can make a hard bed softer and a soft bed more supportive. For those who have back problems, the body-moulding structure means that a partner’s movements in a shared bed will hardly be felt thus ensuring a good night’s sleep.

They also stock Beryl mattresses at very competitive prices which you can transport yourself as they are vacuum rolled.

One side of the mattress is made up of a thick HR (High Resiliency) foam core for optimal support plus memory foam padding which provides warmth in winter and, on the other side a layer of hypoallergenic fibres for breathability and freshness for those warm and too hot summer nights.

Both shops are fully stocked with an extremely wide choice of UK ready-made curtains (they have an in-house seamstress service for any alterations), roller blinds (for light and privacy) and noise-reducing blackout curtains. These are thermal insulating which help keep you warm in winter and cool in summer.

Yorkshire Linen has all the soft furnishings you need from indoors to outdoors and their knowledgeable staff are always happy to help in any way they can.

