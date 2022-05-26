POLICE identified and returned a stolen dog to its owner after a chance encounter at the side of a road.

Stolen dog in Sevilla. Image from Guardia Civil

Guardia Civil stopped to inform a man walking with a dog alongside the A-92 in Sevilla that it was illegal to walk by the side of a motorway.

But they became suspicious when the dog, a West Highland Terrier, appeared to be dehydrated and did not seem at ease with the man who was walking it.

Officers checked the dog’s chip and discovered it had been reported stolen only hours earlier.

The man was arrested for theft and the Westie was happily reunited with its owner.

